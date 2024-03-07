Hundreds throng Srinagar's Bakshi stadium to attend PM Modi's rally during his Kashmir visit

PM Narendra Modi to address a historic rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, marking his first visit since the abrogation of Article 370. Enthusiastic crowds and strict security highlight the event, with promises of major development projects.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Bakshi stadium in Srinagar-where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally during his visit to the Kashmir, his first since the abrogation of article 370.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the visit at Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the rally.



Welcoming their leader, BJP workers draped in party flags were seen chanting 'Baar Baar Modi Sarkar'.



People expecting PM Modi to announce a development package for the valley, were seen heading to the venue early in the morning.

During his address, PM Modi is expected to announce a slew of projects related to tourism and agriculture.



BJP President Jammu & Kashmir Ravinder Raina said "There is a great deal of enthusiasm here in Kashmir to recieved the PM, this will be a historic rally and the world will see the love that people of Kashmir has for the PM. The PM has done a lot of development in Kashmir and the people appreciate it. We are expecting at least 2 lakh people at this rally. PM is speaking about Sabka Saath and Sabka Vishwas and today we see complete peace in Kashmir."



However, the opposition parties claim that the Prime Minister is yet to fulfill his promises to the people.



National Conference leader, Sheikh Bashir Ahmad told ANI, "It is good that Prime Minister of India (Narendra Modi) wil address a rally in Kashmir. This is the second rally in 15 days. He addressed a rally in Jammu. But i think people are being fooled," he told ANI ahead of PM Modi's visit.



"The BJP secured a huge mandate in 2014 and 2019, promising to cool down the inflation, end unemployment," he said.



In Jammu, Congress leader, Ravinder Sharma told ANI, "PM Modi is welcome in any part of the Country. It is a pre-election rally. He will speak about a lot of things. During his Jammu visit, he inaugurated some projects, which are still incomplete".



"He (PM Modi) is saying that they have pushed development in the Jammu and Kashmir. But the situation is quite opposite," the Congress leader alleged.



This is PM Modi's second visit to the Jammu and Kashmir in more than two weeks. In February 20, PM Modi during his visit addressed rally in Jammu.



The visit comes at a time when regional parties like Farooq Abdullah's National Conference and Peoples' Democratic Party led by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti have been pressing for holding simultaneous polls in the Union Territory.

