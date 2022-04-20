Hundreds Of SP Workers Detained In Rampur

Rampur: Hundreds of Samajwadi Party workers and leaders were detained on Thursday for allegedly violating section 144 of CrPC imposed here when they tried to enter the city to protest against the detention of MLA Abdullah Azam and raid at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

The police detained Abdullah Azam, son of MP Azam Khan in his residence.

The entire Rampur city has turned into a fortress while all the highways leading to the city witnessed traffic jams.

Rampur Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said the SP workers were staging protest against the authorities in front of the house of Azam Khan. They were detained and taken away from the place, he said while stressing that no one would be allowed to take law in their hands.

The prominent leaders and legislators who were stopped and not allowed to enter Rampur include Mahboob Ali, Iqbal Mohammad, Pinki Yadav, Ram Khilari Yadav, Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar, Atarur Rahman, Sultan Beg, Mohammad Faim,Mohammad Irfan Solanki. The SP workers from adjoining Moradabad, Bijnore, Badaun and Amroha have sneaked into Rampur late in the night, police said and added the district authorities have clamped Section 144 of the CrPC to maintain law and order situation.

District Magistrate A K Singh said section 144 that prohibits assembly of more than five people, was already in place due to Kanwar yatra and Bakra Eid. "We've got additional forces and not let anyone enter from the border. Anyone who violates law and order will be dealt with strictness," he said. The SP on Wednesday gave a call to the party workers of the adjoining districts of Rampur to join the agitation against the BJP government over the alleged harassment of Azam Khan and his family by lodging 'fake' cases.

Abdullah Azam, lawmaker from Suwar Tanda Assembly seat, was detained by the police on Wednesday for allegedly hindering investigation in a case related to stolen books.

The police had raided Mohammad Ali Jauhar University premises here on Tuesday and recovered over 2,500 books that were allegedly stolen from a 250-year-old madrasa in the city. The search for books continued on Wednesday and when cops reached the spot, Abdullah allegedly tried to intervene in the investigation. The police also seized two tiger replica from the university campus which were allegedly brought from the Rampur club. Azam Khan is the founder and chancellor of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. UNI