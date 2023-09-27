Hundreds of Chinese vendors deboarded from GeM platform in last 3 years: Official

New Delhi : On Wednesday, a top official revealed that hundreds of companies had been removed from the government's procurement portal GeM because they were owned by Chinese nationals or had considerable Chinese beneficiary interest.

Prashant Kumar Singh, CEO of GeM (Government e-Marketplace), made the statement on Wednesday that no products owned by citizens of nations that share a physical border with India are available on the marketplace.

"We have weeded out a lot of fake sellers, particularly after the order of the department of expenditure regarding land border sharing countries, wherein certain country products are not to be used on GeM," Singh told reporters.—Inputs from Agencies