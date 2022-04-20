Humsafars� Harshad Chopra is a BIG Salman Khan fan

Dabangg star Salman Khan has fans galore, but there�s one star fan of the actor in Harshad Chopra. Harshad, who is currently playing the role of an intense lover named Sahir in Sony Entertainment Television�s show Humsafars, says he loves almost all of Salman�s films. �I�m a complete Salman Khan fan. I love almost all his movies. However, if I have to pick my favorites, then it would definitely be Andaz Apna Apna, Judwa, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai,� Harshad said in a statement. �As a child, me and my friends would wait for his movies to release. At that time, cassettes were a big thing, so as soon the music was out, we would run to buy the cassettes.�