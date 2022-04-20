Humsafar to help start-ups to become 'Fuel Enterprises' in diesel door delivery sector

New Delhi: Humsafar, an app-based doorstep diesel delivery service provider has introduced it's support services for aspiring fuel entrepreneurs. This unique opportunity paves the way for start-ups to be a part of one of the biggest disruptions in terms of fuel marketing in the Oil industry – Diesel Door Delivery (DDD).

Humsafar plans project support from scratch to complete fruition to new start-ups of doorstep diesel delivery. This includes setting up a company, fabricating bowsers,(oil dispensing vehicles) and setting up a tech platform for delivery of diesel at doorsteps in various parts of the country.

"We also help start-ups market the service in the industry by partnering with other dealers and acquiring new customers", says Sanya Goel, Co-Founder and Director, Humsafar

Mobile bowsers (dispensing vehicles) are expected to supplement petrol pumps, changing the landscape of fuel procurement. The opportunity the Doorstep Diesel industry provides is enormous, offering safe and legal alternatives to fuel procurement.

"We're busy registering start-ups as we speak. It's great to see that most of our applications have been from the younger generation, it speaks volumes of the entrepreneurial spirt among the youth", she adds.

In less than four months, the Humsafar app, 'Fuel Humsafar', has crossed over 10,000 downloads on Google Play Store and has processed 20,000 transactions. The app has been customised to help clients and vendors manage their orders, drivers, tracking of the bowser, checking fuel capacity, stock management, advanced MIS.

Humsafar also offers a dedicated app, just for the Drivers, allowing them to track the user's location, check orders, review order history, and manage stock, which in turn allows the vendor to view the driver's performance and delivery status from time-to-time.

The start-up has also roped in 50 plus retail partners across 24 states. Humsafar is also looking to raise its first external investment and plans to launch B2C ordering by the end of 2020.

The start ups gross revenues of stood at Rs 22 million in in the year 2019-20, and by the end of 2021, Humsafar plans on targeting diesel delivery of 500 million litres. This will translate into a revenue of Rs 100 million.

Humsafar is currently servicing 24 states across India.—1IANS