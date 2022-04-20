Humidity adds to summer woes in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow : Gusty winds and cloudy skies made the morning pleasant in and around the state capital on Monday although humidity levels continued to spike in Uttar Pradesh.







The weatherman has predicted that monsoon would hit the state by June 25, almost on schedule.





The weather, however, would continue to be warm for the next few days, with humid air and high day temperatures. It might drizzle at some places on Tuesday, the Met Office here has said.





According to the Regional Met Office, the monsoon has entered Chattisgarh from the north-eastern side of Maharashtra and was heading towards Uttar Pradesh from Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar (Bhagalpur).





A depression has formed over Punjab which might bring in some rain over the next 24 hours, it said.





The night temperatures were likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius during this period.





The minimum temperature recorded here over the past 24 hours was 22 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 37 degrees Celsius.





The minimum in Varanasi was 24 degrees, Kanpur 25.3, Gorakhpur 25.4, Allahabad 26 and Jhansi 25.6 degrees Celsius.

