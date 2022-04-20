Humbled by the opportunity to lead India: Dhawan

New Delhi: India opener Shikhar Dhawan who has being named as captain of the squad slated to tour Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series on Friday said he is humbled by the opportunity.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the three-match ODI series and as many T20Is from July 13. The three ODIs will be played on July 13, 16, and 18. While the T20I series will commence on July 21, and the next two matches will be played on July 23 and 25.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Thursday picked the squad for the Sri Lanka tour. Dhawan was appointed as the skipper with Bhuvneshwar Kumar being picked as the vice-captain.

Dhawan on Friday said he is humbled to get the opportunity to lead India in the white ball series against Sri Lanka.

"Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country. Thank you for all your wishes," Dhawan tweeted.

All matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo. Prithvi Shaw has earned a call-up into the white-ball squad. Opening batters Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have also been named in the squad.

Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham have been chosen as the spinners while the young speedster, Chetan Sakariya who impressed everyone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also earned a place in the squad.

None of India's players who are a part of the travelling group for the World Test Championship final and the England Test series will be part of the Sri Lanka series.

Former India skipper and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid is set to coach the Indian limited-overs team that will play the six-game series against Sri Lanka in July.

India's squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh. (ANI)