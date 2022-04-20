Humane Touch: Doctor Becomes Messiah For Poor

Prayagraj: In a noble initiative, a doctor is extending help to the poor families amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus in this district of Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Krishna Singh, Director of Divine Touch Hospital in Prayagraj, said that shops of the city are closed due to lockdown and since the workers are not working currently, they do not even have money left for food.

Thus, he started a drive to not let any needy person sleep on an empty stomach and under the same initiative, he is distributing food packets to about 200 families every day.

Prioritising the fact that the stoves at the needy people's homes should keep running, he said he is distributing wheat, rice, pulses, oil, salt, spices, potatoes and other vegetables everyday for the past 41 days, by visiting separate areas. The medico has also given a helpline number to the people.

Dr Singh said that he has his own team, which notes down the name, addresses and phone numbers of the needy and deprived people and distributes them food items, while complying with social distancing.

People from his team visit separate areas and call out names from the list, who then pick the items and go ahead. Masks are also being provided to people, who do not have one, he added. UNI