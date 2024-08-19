Human rights body holds Chinese President accountable for abuses on Uyghur children

The statement highlights the severe human rights violations, including forced indoctrination, organ harvesting, and systematic erasure of Uyghur identity, calling out the international community for its silence on this ongoing genocide.

Stockholm [Sweden]: A Sweden-based Uyghur rights organisation the Svenska Uyghur Kommitten (SUK) generally known as the Swedish Uyghur Committee in a statement released on Sunday called upon China and its president Xi Jinping for inflicting humanitarian abuses on the children belonging to East Turkistan.

The statement by the SUK lamented the Chinese president by stating that, Xi may show consideration and compassion for children belonging to mainland China. However, the same is not extended to more than a million Uyghur children who have been abducted and separated from their families by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Read: https://x.com/SUyghurCommitte/status/1825214493284073681

"These innocent Uyghur children's lives, instead of growing up in the safety and love of their homes, are subjected to a relentless program of indoctrination, organ harvesting, torture, starvation, execution, and forced labour. Their childhoods are stolen, and their identities are systematically erased. A tragic and heart-wrenching reality that is just one part of the broader genocide unfolding under China's enduring occupation and colonization of East Turkistan," the statement read.

"Xi Jinping is not only responsible for the abduction and killing of Uyghur children; he is also systematically eliminating millions of unborn Uyghur children through the forced sterilization of millions of Uyghur women. This horrific strategy is not merely a violation of human rights, it is a deliberate attempt to annihilate future generations of Uyghurs before they even have the chance to be born. It is a calculated effort to obliterate an entire nation, to erase a people from the face of the earth, the statement added.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/a-vice-presidential-learning-curve:-how-kamala-harris-picked-her-shots

The SUK in the statement further called, the international community's silence on the matter shocking, claiming that the abducted children have been enduring unimaginable sufferings while the world watches and refrains from taking adequate steps. By calling it a moral failure the statement added "a moral failure of staggering proportions. We must ask ourselves: How can we, as a global community, turn a blind eye to the systematic destruction of an entire people, starting with their most vulnerable?"

"These abducted Uyghur children, who have become the targets of a brutal regime's unrelenting campaign of genocide, deserve more than our sympathy. They deserve a world that stands up against their oppression, a world that refuses to accept the erasure of an entire culture. The time for action is long overdue. The statement further suggested that the only way to truly address this atrocity is for the international community to recognize China's genocide against the Uyghurs and other Turkic people, as well as the occupation of East Turkistan," the statement read.

—ANI