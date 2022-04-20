Huma Qureshi to Varun Sharma: ''I wanna lunch your cheeks''

Mumbai: Huma Qureshi wants to "lunch" on Varun Sharma''s cheeks! The actress expressed this desire while commenting on Varun''s Instagram post.

Varun Sharma shared a funny video on Instagram where he expresses how much he is missing momos and feels like eating them. He says in Hindi: "I feel like having momos with some chutney. It has been so long since I''ve eaten momos. I want to eat momos."

"Dil ki baat momo''s ke saath!! #currentmood #stayhomestaysafe," captioned Varun.

While Varun Sharma is looking for momos, actress Huma Qureshi is more interested in eating his cheeks!

Commenting on the video where his cute and fluffy cheeks are attracting eyeballs, Huma wrote: "I wanna lunch your cheeks"

Replying to Huma''s comment, Varun shared that right now, he is missing Delhi''s tandoori momos the most!

Fans loved the hilarious interaction between the two actors and are eager to learn whether Varun will allow Huma to "lunch" his cheeks!

--IANS