Huma Qureshi in mood for charity

Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi is willing to sell her old phone online for a �good cause�. �Time to move on.. #SamsungEdge .. Someone suggested to sell my old phone online .. Any takers ?� -- Huma tweeted on Sunday. Some of her fans showed interest in getting their hands on her phone. �@humasqureshi Yes I would feel myself lucky if I get ur phone but I'm not in Mumbai,� Aditya Sengar tweeted. Susmit Kulkarni, another fan, also tweeted: �@humasqureshi time to add one into my treasury. Of course I wanna get one of gorgeous' cellphone! ;) Let me know�. Going by positive response from her fans, the �Badlapur� actress posted: �Waah Kya response hai! To all interested .. Let's auction it .. Proceeds go to charity .. Wat say ? #HumasPhone #GoodCause�. �And yes it's a golden one #HumasPhone,� she added. IANS