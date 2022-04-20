Huge wildfire on Turkey-Syria border brought under control

Ankara: Turkish authorities on Friday launched a series of operations across the country to detain at least 130 suspects over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind the 2016 failed coup attempt.

Following the orders of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Offices in Istanbul, Ankara, Balikesir, and Konya, police launched simultaneous operations in 45 provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspects, including military personnel, lawyers, and police officers, allegedly contacted the network headed by the US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen via various means.

Since the beginning of August, Turkish prosecutors had ordered the detention of at least 373 suspects, including soldiers on active duty.

The government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition.

— IANS