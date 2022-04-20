Huge validation to headline movies: Bhumi Pednekar on 'Durgamati'

Mumbai: Actor Bhumi Pednekar says headlining her upcoming "Durgamati" has given a boost to her confidence as it shows that producers trust her with shouldering a film alone.

The horror film, backed by superstar Akshay Kumar, revolves around a government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces.

Pednekar said she considers the opportunity to front a film within five years of her career is an acknowledgement of her craft.

"It is a huge validation for me that I have started headlining projects. ''Durgamati'' is a film that will always be special and I will always be proud of it because Akshay sir thought I could shoulder it on my own.

"For a young actor like me, this gesture boosted my confidence, that top film producers consider me a good performer and are sure that the projects I'm associated with, will be a success," the 31-year-old actor said in a statement.

"Durgamati" would mark Pednekar''s third screen outing for the year, after "Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship" and Netflix''s "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare".

The actor said she is grateful to the audience for embracing her with "open arms" since her debut with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" in 2015.

"I owe everything to audiences and critics and thank them for always being there in my corner. I'm always motivated to challenge myself and push myself as an actor because of the love that I have got so far," she added.

Directed by Ashok, "Durgamati" is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror film "Bhaagamathie", which featured "Baahubali" star Anushka Shetty.

The movie, which also stars Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill, is slated to premiere on December 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

—PTI



