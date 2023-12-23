Huge fire breaks out at hospital in Hyderabad

    Menu
    Hyderabad Hospital Engulfed in Flames: Ankura Hospital Fire Erupts, Prompting Emergency Response. Firefighters and DRF Rush to Gudimalkapur Area to Tackle Multi-Story Building Blaze. Evacuations Underway as Massive Fire Engulfs Upper Floors. Ongoing Efforts to Contain the Incident Near PVNR Expressway Pillar No. 70.

    Visuals from Ankura Hospital Incident, Hyderabad.

    Hyderabad: A huge fire broke out at a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

    The fire has engulfed a major part of the multi-story building of Ankura Hospital in the Gudimalkapur area. It was immediately not clear if there are any casualties.

    Huge flames engulfed the upper floor of the building. Four fire tenders and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) have been rushed to the scene.

    Fire services personnel and the police are presently evacuating the patients from the hospital.

    The fire reportedly started from a flexi on top of the hospital building located near Pillar No. 70 on PVNR Expressway.

    —IANS

