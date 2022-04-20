Huge cache of bombs seized in Bengal on tip-off

Narendrapur (West Bengal): Hours after the peaceful first round of Assembly polls in West Bengal, a huge cache of bombs was seized from the state's South 24 Parganas district on secret information, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

As per information, on the night of March 27-28, a team from Narendrapur Police Station in the district, acting on secret information, conducted a raid at a "bamboo fenced tile shed room" beside Bheri at Kantipota village and recovered 56 bombs.

A case was registered at the local police station under sections of the Explosive Substance Act against Tarun and unknown others who are involved in the racket of manufacturing, transportation and illegal use of bombs, a police statement said, adding that the bomb disposal squad disposed off all the explosives.

"Investigation is continuing and all out efforts are being made to nab the miscreants involved," it added.

