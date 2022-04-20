Huge Cache Of Arms Recovered From Etah: Indo-Nepal Border On High Alert

Lucknow: Even as Uttar Pradesh government sounded a high alert following the encounter with ISIS terrorists here, panic gripped Etah district where police recovered a bag full of arms kept near a nullah today. UP DGP Javeed Ahmed today met Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at his official residence and briefed him about the ISIS module and the terror encounter. ATS of the UP police had gunned down a ISIS module member Mohammad Safiullah in Kakori area of the state capital this morning after a 11-hour long encounter. UP ATS has also arrested three people involved in this module, with two from Kanpur and one from Etawah. However, four assailants were still absconding and ATS was tracking them. A report from Etah said that police recovered a bag containing 21 country made pistols of 12 bore near a nullah under Etah Dehat police station this morning. Police said as per preliminary report it seems that the arms were brought to be used during the Assembly elections but now it was no use for them hence the criminals have left it abandoned. Meanwhile, security measures on the 550 kilometer long India-Nepal border have been spruced up following the threat perception. Sources said all the people crossing the border were being checked thoroughly besides special watch is being kept on the no-mans land and rough terrain. On the other hand, police has started checking and frisking the people at all the railways stations, bus stations, and other important places in wake of the alert in the state. UNI