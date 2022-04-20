Huawei Watch GT 2e offers best in class features with 2-week battery life

New Delhi: Huawei launched the Watch GT 2e in India recently with 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities. According to the company, it comes with a battery that can last up to two weeks.

Can it win hearts in a segment dominated by rivals like Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Fossil Gen 5?

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is available online on Amazon and Filpkart for Rs 11,990. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is available for Rs 25,990 and the Fossil Gen 5 is priced at Rs 22,995.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e features a 1.39-inch, 454 x 454 AMOLED colourful display with a Retina-grade resolution. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a 1.35-inch Super AMOLED display while there is a 1.3-inch AMOLED display on Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch.

The watch comes in just one size (46mm), and is larger than the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 which is 40mm and 44mm in size. The Fossil Gen 5 comes in the 40mm size bracket.

Both Huawei''s and Samsung''s watches differentiate in terms of design but the AMOLED display on Huawei GT 2e adds character.

The Huawei GT 2e is packed with all standard sensors for a fitness tracker, including optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and even the SpO2 feature which help users monitor oxygen levels in the blood easily.

Based on a high-performance heart rate sensor, Huawei''s self-developed Truseen 3.5 heart rate monitoring technology, TruRelex stress management technology, and Trusleep 2.0 technology, allows users to monitor heart rate, stress level and sleep quality in real time.

Equipped with Kirin A1 chipset, the watch comes with 85 workout modes including dedicated 15 professional workout modes which includes 8 outdoor activities and 7 indoor activities, which is a class apart offering in terms of competition.

Supported by Exynos 9110 dual-core processor, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 can automatically track seven popular activities and up to 39 distinct activities with an advanced sensor. It has a heart rate monitor that can measure heart rate and stress levels, and also hydration, caffeine, weight and sleep monitoring capabilities as add ons.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is powered by a long-lasting battery, warranting a running life of two weeks on a single charge.

With the screen on all the time, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 can last no longer than two days at a stretch without charging and Fossil Gen 5 has a battery life of a day.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e stands out in the wearable watch category, whether its quality display, packed health and fitness features such as the SpO2 measuring sensor, strong battery life and so on.

On the battery life front, it beats all other competitive brands.

--IANS