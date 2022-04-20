Huawei unveils new Cloud-based security gateway

Beijing: China-based Huawei on Thursday released a terabit-level Cloud integrated security gateway designed to give enterprises high-performance, software-based virtual network security protection.





Huawei "USG9000V" is compatible with mainstream Cloud platforms throughout the industry and provides abundant security services for customers' virtual networks.





"The 'USG9000V' implements elastic expansion through centralised resource scheduling and can automatically detect and fix faults, providing reliable security protection for virtual networks," said Liu Lizhu, General Manager, Security Gateway Domain, Huawei Switch and Enterprise Gateway Product Line.





Through centralised management on the control plane, "USG9000V" can manage the configurations of 128 VMs and schedule pool-based resources for the VMs, reducing service management difficulties.





--IANS