Huawei Launches Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) in India

Kolkata: Committed to empowering businesses to enhance their customers' digital experience, Huawei launched its latest cloud-based high-performance Content Delivery Network (CDN) solution in India, to empower Indian businesses to improve user experience by enabling website acceleration, download acceleration and video acceleration.

Huawei's cloud CDN service is aimed to empower businesses enabling them to carry out a multitude of services covering a large number of users across industries such as Media & OTT; Banking & Financial Institutions; Education; E-Commerce; Online Travel & Hospitality; Healthcare; Online Gaming; Digital Marketing; and Government.

Huawei has an experience of deploying over 2,500 Acceleration Nodes globally with more than 100 Tbps bandwidth spanning across a network of over 74 Telcos across 130 countries and serving over 1 billion end-users.

This wide network of high-quality service nodes is equipped to break through the bottlenecks caused by low bandwidth, heavy user access traffic, and uneven distribution of network nodes. Huawei's CDN delivers an outstanding web-experience for end-users by ensuring low website latency, faster downloads, and a smoother video-on-demand or live streaming experience.

Powered by Huawei's Intelligent Hubble monitoring system, the CDN will ensure high service quality and availability with near-zero outages, making it ideal for businesses to accelerate content delivery across data formats (images, videos, AR/VR, etc.) and to meet their customers' evolving requirements.

