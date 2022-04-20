Huawei launches 'Mate 40' phones with 5nm Kirin 9000 chip

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Huawei on Thursday launched 'Mate 40' series smartphones with next-generation 5nm processors as well as fast charging support.

The Huawei Mate 40 Series has 4 devices — Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and the Porsche Design Mate 40 RS.

"Each year, the Huawei Mate Series brings the most exciting technology together into one stunning package. This is what defines the Mate Series DNA and is all made possible by our dedication to innovation," Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, said in a statement.

The Mate 40 Pro is priced at 1,199 euros and is available in mystic silver, white, black colours along with vegan leather finish in green and yellow colours.

The Mate 40 Pro+ is offered in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colours and is priced at 1,399 euros.

The Mate 40 is priced at 899 euros for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Mate 40 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2376 x 1080 pixels) resolution display that uses an OLED panel with support for 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by the Kirin 9000E processor with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G78 MP22 GPU.

This is paired with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options to choose from.

The phone runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 that supports Huawei Mobile Services instead of Google's.

The Mate 40 has a triple camera setup that consists of a primary 50MP camera with an f/1.9 aperture, an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

On the front, there's a 13MP selfie camera housed within the punch-hole cutout.

The device comes equipped with a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging.

Meanwhile, Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ have a similar set of hardware under the hood.

The Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ feature a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a Full HD+ (2772 x 1322 pixels) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate support and HDR10+ certification



The Mate 40 Pro is offered in 8GB RAM + 256GB variant while the Mate 40 Pro+ is available in 12GB+256GB storage option. Users have an option to further expand the storage by upto 256GB using storage cards.

The phones run Android 10-based EMUI 11 out-of-the-box but with support for Huawei Mobile Services instead of Google Play.

The Mate 40 Pro houses a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a primary 50MP camera with an f/1.9 aperture, a secondary 12MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS support, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor.

The Mate 40 Pro+, there's the same 50MP primary camera but with OIS support, a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, an 8MP periscope telephoto camera offering 10x optical zoom, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor.

There's a 13MP camera on the front.

In addition, the company also launched Porsche Design Huawei Mate 40 RS that comes in comes in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black, and a slightly different octagonal shape rear camera setup for 2,295 euros.

–IANS