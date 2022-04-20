Huawei FreeBuds 3 launched for Rs 12,990 in India

New Delhi: Chinese tech giant Huawei on Wednesday launched its true wireless stereo Freebuds 3 for Rs 12,990 in India.

The earbuds will be available on Amazon starting May 20. Customers will get HUAWEI CP61 wireless charger with earbuds and can avail no-cost EMI option, starting from Rs 18 a day.

FreeBuds 3 are the first open-fit TWS earbuds that both support call noise reduction and accurate real-time active noise cancellation.

"We are glad to bring to India the world''s only open fit active-noise cancellation earbuds. The idea is to make noise cancellation devices more portable. We are certain that this device will be a game-changer in the audio device industry in India," the company said in a statement.

Based on the simulation of ear canal, the output frequency and intensity of the noise reduction signal are adjusted for different ear canal shapes, thus achieving active noise reduction effect, with open-fit wearing.

By double-tapping the left earbud to turn on/off ANC function, a user can get crystal clear music even in the crowded metro or a noisy restaurant.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3 are powered by Kirin A1 chipset. The FreeBuds 3 case is equipped with wireless charging capabilities and can be charged by both wireless chargers and reverse wireless charged by smartphones.

The earbuds aims to provide four hours of playback on a single charge and can deliver up to 20 hours of playback with the help of the charging case, said the company.

