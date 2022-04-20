Huawei, China Mobile bring 5G to Mount Everest

Beijing: Huawei and China Mobile on Friday announced they have jointly taken 5G connectivity to a new height by bringing the network on the summit of Mount Everest, after the completion of the worlds highest 5G base station at an altitude of 6500 metres.

With the launch of the Gigabit optical fibre network at the attitude of 6,500 meters, Huawei has enableed China Mobile to run its dual Gigabit network on Mount Everest.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the first successful arrival at Mount Everest from the northern slope, the 5G network on Mount Everest will provide communication services for the 2020 Mount Everest re-measurement.

According to Huawei, it has offered end-to-end solutions in the construction of China Mobile''s Everest dual Gigabit network, where base stations were built in Mount Everest Base Camp at the attitude of 5,300 metres, the Transition Camp at 5,800 metres, and the Forward Camp at 6,500 metres.

At the attitude of 5,300 meters, the 5G download speed exceeded 1.66 Gbps, where the upload speed tops 215 Mbps.

Meanwhile, with its HoloSens intelligent video surveillance system, Huawei ensures streaming quality with the capabilities of optimisation and fault locating with just one click, keeping the networks always on even at the attitude of 6,500 meters at the summit of Everest, said the company.

--IANS