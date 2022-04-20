HT Imam passes away

Dhaka: HT Imam, the political adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has left the world. He breathed his last at 0115 hrs on Thursday, while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

HT Imam was 72 years old.Two weeks ago, HT Imam was admitted to the CMH with various age-related ailments including kidney complications. His health condition started to deteriorate on Tuesday.

Hossain Toufique Imam had been serving as the political advisor to the Prime Minister since 2014. He was better known as HT Imam in the political arena of the country.

HT Imam was born on 15 January 1935. He completed his graduation in Economics from Rajshahi University and Masters in the same major from Dhaka University.

Later, he moved to London School of Economics and completed higher studies in development administration.

HT Imam played a significant role during the Liberation War. He served as the cabinet secretary in the Mujibnagar government, a very first administrative body that dreamt of an independent Bangladesh.

UNI