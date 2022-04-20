HRTC Bus Firing Incident: HP CM Apprises Assembly

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday gave statement in assembly over the HRTC Volvo bus firing incident yesterday, near Panipat in Haryana.

"FIR has been lodged in the incident in Panchkula Police Station", he informed the house after the question hour.

Mr Thakur said that on the intervening night of Aug 28 and 29 at around 0030 hrs, some miscreants in a white Bolero car started firing on a Manali bound Volvo bus from Delhi.

CM said that at the time of firing, 12 passengers including driver and conductor were in the bus. While confirming that 'fortunately' none was injured in the incident, he said that it is still a matter of condemnation and the state government wont take this incident lightly.

After the incident Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police called DGP Haryana, who assured him of thoroughly probing the incident.

Mr Thakur also said that after this incident Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur paid visit to the passengers in Manali.