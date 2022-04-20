Hrithik Roshan tries hand at piano in special video photobombed by Sussane Khan

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday shared a special video showcasing his piano skills by playing a tune on the musical instrument. The video featured a special appearance by his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram and said, "Hi guys, this is the 7th day of lockdown. I just hope that all of you guys are using the time to learn something new every single day."

The 'Krrish' star appreciated the children who are learning new skills through Vedantu (virtual learning) app to learn new skills. Hrithik admitted, "I have taken 21-day learning" as he goes on to play a tune on the piano, the video features a glimpse of Sussanne walking in the background.

















While concluding the video, the actor admitted, "not very good at this, especially because of my two thumbs". After playing his piece, he said, "Okay, that was not the best, but at least I am trying. This is what I am starting to learn. Keep learning, stay home, stay safe. I am a little embarrassed with how I played this piano but all my love to you guys. Bye."

In the caption, the 'War' actor wrote, "Inspired by the 21-day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). So I'm on mission piano. PS: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way."

Hrithik joked that Sussanne is checking his apartment for "design irregularities". He added in his caption, "Photobomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities."

Hrithik also encouraged people to learn something new amid the quarantine period and advised people to stay home and stay safe amid the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)