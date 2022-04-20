Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma to perform at IPL opening ceremony

Kolkata: Bollywood stars Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Pritam and Hrithik Roshan are all set to light up the stage at the 2015 Indian Premier League (IPL) Opening Ceremony at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday. According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) release, the entertainers will come together to mark the start of the eighth season of the cash-rich Twenty20 league with the evening�s proceedings being hosted by actor Saif Ali Khan. All eight team captains will be present to take the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Spirit of Cricket pledge. Gautam Gambhir, captain of defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, will put the trophy back in play, signalling the start of the 2015 season. The two-hour show will start at 7:30 p.m. and the gates of the venue will open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets for the opening ceremony, which start at Rs.200, can be purchased online at iplt20.com or from gate No.1 and 4 of the Salt Lake Stadium. The programme will be telecast live on Sony Max and Sony Six and will also be streamed on mobile app Hotstar. IANS