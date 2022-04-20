Hrithik Roshan keeps fast for 23 hours

Mumbai: Apart from indulging himself in intense workout sessions, actor Hrithik Roshan also believes in fasting.

On Friday, Hrithik shared that he has been on fast for 23 hours. "23 hour fast.#HealthyLiving#Resilience#DisciplineEqualsFreedom," he wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, Hrithik posted a seflie in which he is seen giving a wink.

Recently, Hrithik shared some ''lockdown tips'' with his fans. He suggested a daily dose of vitamin D to take care of mental health during the lockdown.

Hrithik has been spending the lockdown with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who has temporarily moved in with him to take care of their two sons -- Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

