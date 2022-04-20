Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Gupta�s upcoming film lands in legal trouble!

Oh no! Seems like Duggu is in legal trouble! Lately Hrithik Roshan has been quite ambitious with his projects and the films that he undertakes. But his movies are going through a lot of schedule issues. In fact, his project, Thug, with Dhoom 3 director, Viktor was also postponed as he wanted to start shooting Sanjay Gupta�s film. There were even rumours that the leading lady for the film would be Kareena Kapoor Khan but when asked Kareena about the same, she denied it. The actor is very ambitious about his film with Jazbaa director, Sanjay Gupta but somehow that hasn�t gone down well with Sudhanshu Pandey who seems to have filed a legal complaint! Hrithik Roshan was excited about his next film, an intense love story directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by father Rakesh Roshan and had even preponed the film to January next year. Now buzz is that the untitled film has got into a legal problem with actor-writer Sudhanshu Pandey claiming to be the writer of the script. Says a source, �First, the script had gone to Ekta Kapoor, but then Gupta met Hrithik and Sudhanshu and Ekta were left out of the picture with the Roshans wanting to produce it. Now Sudhanshu has filed a complaint in IFTPC (Indian Film and TV Producers Council).� He has claimed that Roshan Sr wanted to produce the film solo and wanted to credit Sudhanshu as associate producer, which didn�t go down well with the actor-writer. He was in the dark till he heard that the film was to begin shooting from January. Sudhanshu, who was very close to Gupta, is determined to not rest till he gets justice. Hrithik Roshan sure is having a tough time. We wonder how he�ll get out of this legal mess now.