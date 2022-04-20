Hrithik Roshan 'High On Love' As 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' Turns 21

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan treated his fans with a beautiful video featuring him with his two sons on Thursday, which marks 21 years of release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

In the video he shared on Instagram, Hrithik is seen enjoying a bicycle ride with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik captioned the video using the hashtag "#daddycool". As the trio enjoys their ride in an undisclosed destination, the words "High on love" appear on screen. Thursday marks 21 years of release of Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which went on to become a blockbuster that would establish his stature as a superstar. The Rakesh Roshan directorial also marked the debut of actress Ameesha Patel.

Hrithik's new film Fighter was announced on his birthday this year, on January 10. The film co-stars Deepika Padukone and is directed by Siddharth Anand, who helmed Hrithik's 2019 blockbuster War. —IANS