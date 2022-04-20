Hrithik Has Outdone Himself: ''War'' Director

Director Siddharth Anand says actor Hrithik Roshan has outdone himself and taken incredible risks to give the audience a visual spectacle in the upcoming film "War".

"When it comes to action, India has not produced a bigger action superstar than Hrithik. His commitment to pushing his body and his intent to push the envelope of action cinema in the country makes him the most loved action superstar.

"In ''WAR'', Hrithik has outdone himself and taken incredible risks to give audiences a visual spectacle that they have never seen before," Anand said.

In the movie, Hrithik will be seen jumping off a bridge in Porto, Portugal taking him into a free fall for about 300 feet.

"We were shooting a high-octane chase sequence in Porto that required Hrithik to jump off a bridge and he instantly committed to the action design. He is an actor who always wants to give audiences something new to see on screen," Anand added.

The director praised Hrithik''s hard work.

"It is always a pleasure to work with him because he pushes you to do better. This is a stunning action stunt that will leave audiences speechless," he said.

In "War", Hrithik and Tiger are pitted against each other. The two will be seen doing some death defining stunts in the film where the two stars will be having a showdown.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

