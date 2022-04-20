Hrishitaa Bhatt To Play Journalist In Bilingual Show 'Lal Bazaar'

Mumbai: Actress Hrishitaa Bhatt will be seen playing a journalist named Maya in the upcoming web show, "Lal Bazaar: Crime And The City".



"I am playing a journalist, who seeks the truth. Real life stories have a certain connect with the audience, it gets them inquisitive to know the truth. Maya has many shades. She is curious, mysterious and unconventional. I haven''t played such a character in my career. Maya has layers which i am sure audience will love," Hrishitaa said.

The show is based on the lives of police officers working in the homicide department at Lal Bazaar -- the iconic police headquarters of Kolkata Police.

"Lal Bazaar", a bilingual show shot in Hindi and Bengali, features Kaushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Sauraseni Maitra and Gaurav Chakrabarty in pivotal roles. It will stream on Zee5. --IANS



