Hridayesh Demands Quick Decision On ISBT Haldwani

Dehradun: Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh today asked the state government to take a decision soon on the construction of an Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Haldwani.

The leader said the construction of the terminus was stalled last month after the recovery of human skeletal remains from the site.

"Now that the report of experts on the recovery of skeletons from the ISBT site has already been submitted to the state government a decision on this should not be delayed," Hridayesh said after a discussion on Uttarakhand's annual Budget that was tabled yesterday. The company entrusted with the task of building the project has already been paid Rs 7.5 crore and delaying a it will further escalate the costs, she said.

Work on the construction of an ISBT in Gaulapar area of Haldwani was stalled after large number of human skeletal remains were recovered from there creating a flutter in the town.

Hridayesh also suggested encouraging organic and cluster based farming.

She also advised the state government not to stop welfare schemes launched by the previous government.