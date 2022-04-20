Hridayesh Blames Rawat For Cong's Poor Show In Assembly Poll

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Congress leader Indira Hridayesh has said that former chief minister Harish Rawat should take the blame for the party's dismal showing in the assembly elections as it went to polls with him at the helm.

Speaking at a programme in Haridwar on Friday, Hridayesh, who was made the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly recently, said: "Rawat should take the responsibility for the party's drubbing as the electoral battle was fought under his leadership."

She said Rawat himself losing both the seats he had contested was a "dark chapter of politics". Apparently hurt by Hridayesh's outburst, Rawat issued a statement through his former media adviser Surendra Kumar, saying he had already publicly owned up responsibility for the Congress's defeat and he is ready to offer himself if party leaders felt he deserved some punishment. "I have already owned up responsibility for the party's defeat publicly immediately after the polls. Still, if PCC president Kishore Upadhyay and Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh want to subject me to some punishment, I readily offer myself," Rawat said in the statement. PTI