Hriday Narayan Dixit To Be Speaker Of UP Legislative Assembly

Lucknow: BJP senior leader Hriday Narayan Dixit was today elected as the 17th Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker. Mr Dixit expressed gratitude to all fellow MLAs for electing him as the Speaker and also appealed to everyone to cooperate. Mr Dixit had filed his nomination for the post of Speaker of Assembly yesterday, in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhari, BSP leader Ramveer Upadhyay, Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu and independent Raghuraj Pratap alias Raja Bhaiya. Mr Dixit has sound knowledge of Parliamentary Affairs and has been elected MLA five times. He has also as an MLC once. He had been elected MLA four times from Purva Assembly seat in Unno district and this time, he has won the seat from Bhagwant Nagar. During the stint of BSP supremo Mayawati, Mr Dixit was Parliamentary Affairs Minister. Chief Secretary and Presiding Officer of the state Assembly Pradeep Dubey told UNI that Mr Dixit was the only one nominated for the post, but as per the procedure, the results were announced today. UNI