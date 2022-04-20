HRD Ministry moots cashless campuses, says financial digital literacy only way forward

New Delhi: The HRD Ministry has appealed to higher educational institutes to develop cashless campuses in line with the government's digital drive.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday stressed on digital literacy in order to move towards cashless campuses.

He called on the faculty to encourage people to use a digitally enabled system for transfer of funds.

"The huge digital transformation that India is undergoing at the moment, will bring greater transparency, in eradication of black money and corruption.

"You will work hard but someone tomorrow may get a job through corruption," Javadekar said while launching the Vittiya Saksharata Abhiyan here.



He appealed to the higher educational institutes not to receive fees or make any payments in cash.



The VISAKA campaign will involve institutions like the IITs, NITs, IIITs, and central universities and colleges to promote cashless economy, IANS reported.

