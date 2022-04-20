HRD Ministry directs CBSE to promote all class 1-8 students to next class

New Delhi: The Human Resource Development ministry on Wednesday told the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote all students of classes 1 to 8 to the next class in view of the national lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak in the country and keeping in mind the academic future of the youngsters.

"In view of the current situation due to #COVID19, I have advised @cbseindia29 to promote ALL students studying in classes I-VIII to the next class or grade," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced in a series of tweets.

Today's announcement will come as a relief to students and harried parents as classes have been not held for since early March.

"Students studying in classes IX & XI will be promoted to next class/grade based on the school-based assessments including projects, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far. Students not promoted this time can appear in school-based tests, online or offline," Mr Pokhriyal tweeted.

UNI