HPU postpones UG final year exam amid confusion over HC order

Shimla: Amid confusion over a Himachal Pradesh High Court order of postponing the examination schedule, the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) deferred its undergraduate final year examination scheduled for August 18.

A division bench of the HC had on August 14 observed that the university may not proceed with the examination schedule. The court had issued the order on a petition seeking postponement of the examinations due to coronavirus threat.

HPU controller of examination J S Negi on Monday said the examination scheduled to be held on August 18 has been postponed on the basis of the Himachal Pradesh High Court order issued on August 14.

The university, however, had conducted the undergraduate (UG) final year examination on August 17 in 153 centres across the state.

The university officials claimed they were not aware of the HC order and the examination began as per schedule on August 17, but they later decided to postpone the examination scheduled for August 18.

Meanwhile, State Secretary (education) Rajeev Sharma has asked HPU Vice Chancellor Prof Sikander Kumar to move the HC for a review of its August 14 order.

In a letter written to HPU VC, Sharma said the final year examination of UG students in the state were directed to be conducted in view of the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines which stated that the final year UG and post graduate (PG) exams be completed by September 30.

"The issue is also pending in the Supreme Court and has been listed for August 18," he said in the letter, adding that the case appeared many times in the apex court but no stay was granted against the guidelines.

"The UG examinations for the final year students in Himachal Pradesh were scheduled in view of the UGC guidelines and the examination has been conducted successfully on August 17, and a large mobilisation of resources has been involved in the conduct of examination as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by UGC," the letter read.

Asking the HPU VC to file a review petition in the HC, Sharma asserted that abrupt stoppage of examination would create many problems to the students who have moved from different places for their examination. It may also lead to unnecessary administrative and law and order problems at college premises as it will lead to a sense of uncertainty and confusion to the young minds, he added.

The secretary, however, stated that the future course of action would depend on the verdict of HC on the proposed review petition and on the final outcome of the matter pending before SC enlisted for August 18.

