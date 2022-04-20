HPE to move headquarters from Silicon Valley to Houston

San Francisco: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced that it is moving its headquarters from San Jose, California, to Houston, Texas.

HPE said on Tuesday that there are no layoffs associated with plan to shift the location of its headquarters.

"Most of our customers, partners and team members won't experience any changes associated with this move," Antonio Neri, President and CEO of HPE, wrote in a blog post.

"We will provide the option to the majority of executives and non-technical team members at the San Jose campus to relocate to the Houston area. Relocation will be entirely voluntary, and there are no layoffs associated with this move."

The move comes at a time when enterprises around the world are reconsidering their real estate costs in view of the changed circumstances due to the pandemic which has led to widespread adoption of remote working.

"We also anticipate long term cost savings associated with this move that we can reinvest in key areas of our business and innovation," Neri said.

HPE said that its San Jose campus will become the new headquarters for its Aruba Intelligent Edge business.

"We aren't leaving Silicon Valley, a region inextricably linked to our rich history and heritage since Bill and Dave founded Hewlett Packard. Our San Jose campus will remain a hub for technological talent and innovation," Neri said.

HPE on Tuesday also announced financial results for the fourth quarter, ended October 31, 2020.

The company said that its revenue returned to pre-pandemic levels of $7.2 billion, up six per cent from the prior quarter and flat from the prior-year period.

