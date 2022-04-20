HP: BJP Leading In Pachhad Bypolls, Likely To Retain Power

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Reena Kashyap is still leading after the sixth round of counting on Pachhad Assembly seat.

Election Commission spokesperson confirmed that Ms Kashyap is leading by 1690 votes from six-time Congress MLA Gangu Ram Musafir.

During counting of postal ballots votes, Ms Kashyap got 19285 votes while his nearest rival Mr Musafir received 17595 votes.

Independent candidate and BJP Rebel Dayal Paryi is trailing on third place with 8093 votes

Five candidate are in fray at Pachhad by-election and BJP rebel Dayal Payari trailing on third place with 9494 votes.

BJP has already retained Dharmshala seat as its candidate Vishal Nehria was declared winner by a margin of 6758 votes and even on this seat BJP is likely to retain power. Opposition Congress could not perform well as it was placed on the third position in this triangular contest.

