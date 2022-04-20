HP: 2 people hurt, 7 houses gutted in fire in Shimla's Chirgaon area

Shimla: Two people have been injured and seven houses gutted in a fire in Chirgaon region of Shimla district on Wednesday.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital at Rohru.

One person remains unaccounted for after the fire broke out in the area.

"Two persons injured and seven houses gutted in a fire that broke out at Shishtwari village in Shimla's Chirgaon area. One person is missing. The injured have been shifted to hospital in Rohru," said Amit Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla district administration.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, fire officials, revenue officials and the villagers rushed to the spot and made efforts to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is as yet unknown.

More details are awaited. (ANI)