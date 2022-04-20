HP Unveils World's First Production-Ready 3D Printing System

New York: Global printer and personal computer major HP Inc. on Tuesday unveiled the world's first production-ready commercial 3D printing system to bring disruptive manufacturing solutions to markets. With partners such as Nike, BMW and others, HP has taken a major step in reinventing prototyping and manufacturing industry with first commercial 3D printers based on open platform, the company announced at "RAPID 2016", the largest 3D additive manufacturing conference in Florida. The "HP Jet Fusion 3D Printing Solution" will deliver superior quality physical parts up to 10 times faster and at half the cost of current 3D print systems. By printing functional parts at the individual voxel level (a voxel is the 3D equivalent of a 2D pixel in traditional printing), HP offers customers an unprecedented ability to transform part properties and deliver mass customisation. Designed for model shops and 3D print service bureaus, the HP Jet Fusion 3D Printing Solution offers simplified workflow and reduced cost for radical prototyping, delivery of final parts manufacturing with breakthrough economics. "The 3D printing platform is unique in its ability to address over 340 million voxels per second, versus one point at a time, giving our prototyping and manufacturing partners radically faster build speeds, functional parts and breakthrough economics," informed Stephen Nigro, president of HP's 3D printing business. HP is offering two new 3D printers designed for rapid prototyping and production. The HP Jet Fusion 3D 3200 printer is ideal for prototyping, offering improved productivity and the capacity to grow usage at a lower cost per part. The HP Jet Fusion 3D 4200 printer is designed for prototyping and short-run manufacturing needs, with high productivity to meet same-day demands at the lowest cost per part. "The new printing system delivers a combination of speed, quality and cost never seen in the industry. Businesses and manufacturers can completely rethink how they design and deliver solutions to their customers," Nigro added. "At Nike, we have been using 3D printing to create new performance innovations for footwear for the past several years. We are excited to partner with HP to accelerate and scale our existing capabilities," added Tom Clarke, president of innovation at Nike.