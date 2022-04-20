HP unveils world's first mini workstation in India

New Delhi: HP Inc. on Monday announced to make the world's first workstation called Z2 Mini in India which is designed for users in Computer Aided Design (CAD) and other compute-intensive industries.





The HP Z2 Mini workstation will be available in India from January 25 onwards at Rs 72,000 (starting price).





At only 2.3-inch high, Z2 Mini is 90 per cent smaller than a traditional business-class tower PC and has the ability to support six displays, the company said in a statement.





"Designed for the workspace of the future, HP Z2 Mini Workstation is remarkably versatile and it showcases next level power by offering twice the power of a business-class mini PC, a key for designers," said Ketan Patel, Senior Director, Personal Systems Business, HP Inc. India.





The workstation running Windows 10 Pro or Linux comes equipped with next-generation Intel Xeon processors, NVIDIA professional graphics and HP Z Turbo Drive for handling large files remarkably fast.





"The HP Z2 Mini, the world's first mini workstation, delivers breakthrough power and versatility in a small, iconic design," added Jeff Wood, Vice President and General Manager, Workstations and Thin Clients, HP Inc.





--IANS