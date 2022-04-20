HP unveils new ENVY portfolio for creative professionals in India

New Delhi: Targeting creative professionals, PC and printing major HP on Tuesday unveiled its latest portfolio of HP ENVY notebooks along with ZBook Create and ZBook Studio, the world's first mobile workstations with ocean-bound plastics which is highly recyclable and lightweight, in the India market. Powered by 10th gen core i5 processor, HP ENVY 15 (16GB and 512GB SSD) is available for Rs 119,999 while the one with 10th gen core i7 (16GB and 1TB SSD variant) will cost Rs 149,999.

There is one more top-end HP ENVY 15 model that is powered by 10th gen core i7 processor with 16GB and 1TB SSD with Max-Q design OLED TOUCH for Rs 169,999, the company said in a statement. HP ENVY 13 notebook is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999 while the HP ENVY x360 13 is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999.

The new HP ENVY portfolio offers greater versatility and mobility, with up to a 4K eOLED VESA Display HDR True Black' display, 10th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q and gaming-class thermals.

"The HP ENVY portfolio, engineered and designed to help unleash the power of the human mind, will allow our customers to maximise their potential," said Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India market.

The devices have HP 'QuickDrop' technology to seamlessly transfer digital creations, documents, notes, websites, addresses, and more across a variety of devices -- PC, iPhones, Android or tablet. HP ENVY 15 is the first device with a layer of glass on top of the touchpad for a smooth-touch experience.

It is the first HP ENVY device to offer gaming-class thermals - a vapour chamber and two 12-volt fans. Compared with a traditional heat-pipe design, the custom vapour chamber solution provides 33 per cent more processor power for intensive workloads.

The device also features HP Dynamic Power, which intelligently allocates power between the CPU and GPU and the IR thermal sensor supports performance control to fully utilise thermal capacity.

It offers up to 16.5 hours of battery life and with HP Fast Charge, can give 50 per cent charge in 45 minutes, claimed the company. "We are introducing a creator's powerhouse - the HP ENVY with seamless software integration, powerful performance, stunning display and long battery life built for today's creative consumers and prosumers", said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India market.

The company said that the mobile workstations HP ZBook Studio and HP ZBook Create will be available from September 1 at the starting price of Rs 177,000. The HP ZBook Studio is the world's smallest 15-inch laptop for creators.

The ZBook Studio and ZBook Create bring the first 'DreamColor' display with 17.5 hours, all-day battery life to visual effects artists, animators and colourists worldwide. —IANS