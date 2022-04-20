HP unveils 'OMEN' gaming portfolio in India

New Delhi: Entering the growing field of gaming with a bang, printing and personal computer major HP Inc. on Wednesday launched its "OMEN" gaming portfolio in India, featuring an array of products that combines latest in PC innovation to deliver the best experience for gamers.





The new portfolio includes five notebook models and one desktop model which will be available on www.hpshopping.in, at select HP World stores and leading e-commerce portals, starting March 15.





"Gaming industry in India is almost Rs 3,000 crore right now which will become bigger as we move forward. To address a new segment of market which has not been met by HP so far but offers huge potential to growth, we have launched a range of gaming devices," Rajiv Srivastava, Managing Director, HP Inc. India, told IANS.





OMEN 17 is a virtual reality (VR)-ready laptop sporting up to 8GB NVIDIA 1070 GeForce GTX graphic card and 7th Gen Intel quad-core i7-7700HQ (3.6 GHz, upto 4.2 GHz and 8 MB cache) processor.





The device features 17.3-inch WLED UWVA IPS screen with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, comes with standard dual storage of 1TB hard disk and 256GB SSD for peak gaming performance and sports Bang & Olufsen audio with dual speakers.





OMEN 15 laptop sports up to 4GB NVIDIA 1050 GeForce GTX graphic card and 7th Gen Intel quad-core i7-7700HQ (3.6 GHz, upto 4.2 GHz and 8 MB cache) processor.





OMEN 15 has 15.6-inch WLED-backlit IPS screen with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and comes with options of dual storage with up to 1TB hard disk and 128GB SSD.





The 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch display laptops will be available at a starting of price of Rs 79,990 and Rs 139,990, respectively.





Available at a starting price of Rs 139,990, OMEN desktop sports 3GB NVIDIA 1060 GeForce GTX graphic card and 7th Gen Intel quad-core i7-7700HQ (4.2 GHz, 8 MB cache) overclocking processor.





"We are mindful of the fact that gaming sometimes become unreachable for a lot of people from an affordability standpoint and hence our range ensures that starting price points are very attractive," Ketan Patel, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India, told IANS.





Other products unveiled include OMEN Keyboard with SteelSeries, OMEN Headset with SteelSeries, OMEN Mouse with SteelSeries, OMEN Mouse Pad with SteelSeries which are priced at Rs 9,999, Rs 7,499, Rs 5,499 and Rs 2,199, respectively.





IANS