HP Receives Moderate To Heavy Snowfall

Shimla: High reaches of Himachal Pradesh experienced moderate to heavy snowfall as rain or snow occurred in parts of state in last 24 hrs.

The Met Office recorded 15 cm of snowfall at Gondla in Lahaul Spiti and 2.5 cm of rainfall in Keylong.

High reaches of Lahaul Spiti , Kinnuar, Kangra and Chamba district also recorded moderate to heavy snowfall.

According to the reports, Chitkul in Kinnuar had 25cm snowfall. The high reaches of Kalpa ,Nako, Asrang,Charang, Tashigang Shipka-la pass also recorded moderate to heavy snowfall.

The vehicular traffic was off on the 13,050 ft high Rohtnag Pass since Thursday evening. Kaza subdivision also got fresh spell of snowfall again.

However, the weather was mainly dry and sunny since this afternoon in Kinnuar.

Kothi in Lahaul Spiti had 48 mm rainfall, Manali in Kullu 30 mm, Pooh in Kinnuar 29 mm, Kalpa 16 mm, Dalhousie 13 mm, Chamba and Seobagh in Kullu 10 mm each, Bharmaur in Chamba nine mm, Banjar and Bhunter in Kullu seven mm each, Jhandutta in Bilaspur five mm, Sarahan in Shimla three mm, Bijahi in Mandi, Dharamshala, Palampur, Mehre in Kangra and Amb in Una two mm each.

Tourist resort Kufri, Narkanda and Shimla also recorded light rainfall.

Due to thick cloud in the minimum temperature was three to four degrees above normal.

Keylong was coldest with minus 0.2 degrees, Kalap 3.3 degrees, Manali 3.6 degrees, Dalhousie 4.6 degrees, Kufri 5.8 degrees, Dharmshala eight degrees, Shimla 10.4 degrees, Soaln 10.5 degrees, Chamba 11.6 degrees and Sundernagar 11.9 degrees. Hamirpur and Kangra 13.2 degrees, Mandi 10.4 degrees and Bilaspur 13.5 degrees, Nahan and Una 13.9 degrees respectively

The Met Office forecast rain or snowfall at few places in mid and high reaches and rain in the foot hills in isolated places in next 24 hrs. UNI