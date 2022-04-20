HP Minister condemns attack on Nadda's convoy in Bengal

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Thursday condemned the attack on BJP national President JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal.

In a statement here, the Minister said the stoning on the BJP chief's convoy showed the "frustration of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her TMC".

"Due to the pro-people policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has gained popularity in West Bengal. The state's people want peace and development but the TMC government has pushed the state into an era of darkness and anarchy," Bhardwaj said.

"Today's incident is an example of lawlessness in the state. Earlier, the communists used to indulge in violence and now Mamata Banerjee is following in their footsteps," he alleged.

--IANS