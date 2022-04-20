HP leads Indian PC market with 28.8% share: IDC

New Delhi: Global printing and personal computer major HP Inc. maintained the top spot in the Indian PC market with an overall market share of 28.8 per cent, a new report by International Data Corporation (IDC) revealed on Tuesday.





Dell captured the second spot with a market share of 24.1 per cent. The vendor grew by 27.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter over second quarter of 2016.





According to IDC, HP grew by 18.9 per cent quarter on quarter over Q2 2016 owing to the partial execution of state-owned education project. With increasing LFR (Large Format Retailer) and online presence during festive and back to college season, the vendor recorded 20 per cent growth in overall consumer market in third quarter of 2016.





"Our unwavering commitment towards delivering amazing products and solutions to consumers and businesses that empower them to succeed in this digital age has helped us sustain the market leadership," Ketan Patel, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, told IANS.





Lenovo took the third spot with 17.5 per cent market share in the quarter and it grew by 27.3 per cent quarter on quarter over second quarter of 2016, the report added.





The overall PC shipment for third quarter of 2016 stood at 2.51 million units, a quarter-on-quarter growth of 17.3 per cent over second quarter of 2016 and year on year decline of 22.5 per cent over third quarter of 2015.





The overall consumer PC market recorded 1.37 million units, a quarter on quarter growth of 31 per cent over second quarter of 2016.





The commercial PC segment recorded 1.13 million unit shipments in third quarter of 2016, a 4.1 per cent quarter on quarter increase against second quarter of 2016.





--IANS