HP launches 'Smart Tank' series printers in India

New Delhi: HP on Thursday launched the new HP Smart Tank 500 and 516 All-in-One series of high-capacity affordable printers in India.

The HP Smart Tank 500 is available at a starting price of Rs 11,999 at HP Online shopping while the HP Smart Tank 515 wireless is available at a starting price of Rs 14,499.

The HP Smart Tank 516 wireless is available at a starting price of Rs 15,266 and the HP Smart Tank 530 wireless with ADF is available at a starting price of Rs 16,949.

"With the new HP Smart Tank, we are making the printing process more intuitive, efficient and productive, for the home users. A valuable addition to HP's printer portfolio, HP Smart Tank with the latest sensor-based Ink Tank technology, will reinvent the printing experience of consumers in India," Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India said in a statement.

HP Smart Tank is designed for small and medium businesses, jobbers, and home office needs, powered by a new sensor-based Ink Tank technology that alerts the user before the ink runs out.

The comes with ink supplies in the box that can give an output of minimum 6000 pages (black)/8000 pages (colour) with a 38 per cent increase in printing speed.

It offers enhanced mobile experience and connectivity through dual-band Wi-Fi and HP Smart mobile print app and Bluetooth LE.

It also features the Wi-Fi Direct capability that lets the smartphone connect to the printer without the need for an internet network.

—IANS



