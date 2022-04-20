HP hires Sarabjit Baveja as chief strategy, incubation officer

San Francisco: PC and printer major HP Inc has appointed Sarabjit Singh Baveja as Chief Strategy and Incubation Officer who will lead the strategy, corporate development and new business incubation efforts focused on driving new sources of growth and long-term value creation.

Baveja, who joins HP from Bain & Company, will work closely with the executive leadership team to identify, develop and launch new products, services and business models across the company's portfolio.

This includes a focus on leveraging HP's micro-fluidics technologymicro-fluidics technology to create disruptive new businesses and applications in the health and wellness space, HP Inc said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The company also appointed Xeros head of global research, Tolga Kurtoglu, as its chief technology officer and Global Head of HP Labs.

"Baveja and Kurtoglu each bring deep experience and expertise that support our strategy to advance HP's leadership in Personal Systems and Print, disrupt new industries with our technology and intellectual property, and transform our company for the future," said Enrique Lores, HP President and CEO.

All appointments are effective from February 1 and new executives will report to CEO Lores.

"Their leadership further strengthens our ability to innovate for customers and capitalise on attractive growth opportunities as we create new products, services and business models," Lores said.

Kurtoglu is the former CEO of Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) and global head of research at Xerox. He will lead HP Labs, driving a renewed commitment to cutting-edge research and innovation.

HP also announced that Kim Rivera, President of Strategy & Business Management and Chief Legal Officer, has made the personal decision to depart HP following a successful five-year tenure with the company.

