HP govt develops mobile app to track quarantined persons

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has developed a mobile application to track and monitor the people who are quarantined for COVID-19.

The Department of Information Technology has started a 'Corona Mukt Himachal' mobile app. The health workers of the Health Department will monitor the people, especially on home quarantine through this app.

"This would be an OTP based application which would be given by health worker and violation of quarantine will be monitored through this tracking application," Rohan Chand Thakur, Director, Department of Information Technology said.

To date Himachal Pradesh has 1,779 people under home quarantine. One patient is under treatment for COVID-19. A total of 211 samples have been taken so far out of which 208 were negative.

Three persons were reported positive out of whom one has been cured and one Tibetan Refugee died.

India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases. So far, 32 people have died of COVID-19. The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)